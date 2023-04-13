▲Exemplary map of complex construction (data provided by Seoul City)

The entire area of ​​Hawolgok-dong, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul will be transformed into a green complex in the city center with a maximum of 35 floors and a scale of 1,900 households.

On the 14th, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it had finalized the rapid integrated planning plan for the candidate site for the redevelopment project in the area of ​​70-1 Hawolgok-dong, Seongbuk-gu.

The target site is a mixture of old low-rise housing and small-scale neighborhood living facilities, and lacks green space and living convenience facilities. In particular, narrow, non-linear alleyways formed naturally along the Wolgokcheon in the past were maintained, which hindered the promotion of small-scale maintenance projects in the street unit.

The city of Seoul pays attention to the fact that the site is located between elementary, middle and high schools, a large-scale apartment complex, Odong Park, and a new station on the Dongbuk Line that will be opened in the future. The focus was on making it happen. The 70-1 Hawolgok-dong area will be reborn as a complex with a scale of 1,900 households.

The plan conceived that the entire complex would function like a single park by securing sufficient green space and creating roads leading to it so that the entire complex could become a space like a resting place in the city. In addition, a 5,000㎡ park was created by dividing it into a living street, and a public library, lifelong learning center, and leisure facilities were arranged in a ‘U’ shape around the park, so that it would be a place where various generations could harmonize.

It was also decided to create a view axis that connects the adjacent Sunggok Elementary School and Middle School to Odong Park behind the site. The through axis was placed in connection with the park in the complex and the walking passage to ensure a sufficient sense of openness and to easily view the park from anywhere.

It also contains the concept of establishing a space plan according to the characteristics of the adjacent street to make it a favorite street for local residents. Through the site, a traffic line plan was established to organically connect with the surroundings, such as public walking passages for pedestrians moving to Sunggok Elementary School, Middle School and Odong Neighborhood Park.

Cho Nam-joon, Director of Urban Planning, Seoul Metropolitan Government, said, “Since it is a large-scale project, we carefully considered communication with the surroundings, such as scenery, pedestrian connectivity, and use of convenience facilities, to minimize negative impacts on the surroundings.” I will do my best to make this happen,” he said.