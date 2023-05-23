Hayar calls for focusing on the media as an entry point to change the status of women

Electronic flag – Rabat Minister of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and the Family, Awatif Hiyar, stressed today, Monday in Rabat, that focusing on the media as an entry point for change and reforming the conditions of Moroccan women is an urgent and current matter.

In her speech during a symposium organized by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and Family, in partnership with the Embassy of Jordan in Rabat, on the topic “Women-Friendly Media: In order to build a positive image far from all stereotypes,” she added that the media at the present time is considered one of the most important and influential means in building knowledge societies. And the formation and guidance of convictions and perceptions (…), as it can advance community knowledge through developing and consolidating concepts and highlighting noble values ​​that contribute to the intellectual advancement of societies.

Mrs. Hayyar continued that the media has today become an organizing thread and an essential mediator in the processes of change aimed at improving the conditions of women, noting its relationship to the issue of advancing a culture of equality and combating all forms of discrimination, as it can be an active and contributor with excellence in defending the dignity of women and advancing their rights and supporting and strengthening their position As well as showing the honorable face of the model Moroccan woman.

In this context, she highlighted that the Ministry is working with various government sectors, national institutions, civil society, the private sector and territorial communities to develop the strategic framework for equality and parity in the 2035 horizon of the government plan for equality 2023-2026, which is based on three axes related to “empowerment and leadership” and “protection and well-being”. and “Rights and Values”.

For his part, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed El Mahdi Bensaïd stressed that choosing the topic of the symposium reflects the awareness of the various actors and stakeholders of the importance of the media and its vital and strategic role in today’s societies.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Acting Secretary-General of the Ministry, Mustafa Amtjar, he added that the media, with its various components, plays an important and vital role in shaping and crystallizing different trends, directing behaviors that contribute to the empowerment of women and integrating them into public life and societies, as well as in creating the appropriate conditions for improving the status of women by offering and discuss the challenges you face.

In this regard, Mr. Bensaïd called for the crystallization of a new charter that would make the media a constructive tool to serve society and give utmost importance to women’s issues and their image within a framework of responsibility and contracting to reject discriminatory discourses that contradict all universal values ​​and sound societal norms.

He stressed that the ministry is dedicated to improving the legal arsenal framing the field of media in a way that allows and adapting it with developments in the media arena, referring to the guide to combating stereotypes based on discrimination on the grounds of gender in the media in Morocco for the benefit of journalists and professionals in the sector.

For her part, Jordan’s ambassador to Morocco, Jumana Ghuneimat, considered that “if women’s conditions are not improved, societies will not develop, and if women’s economic participation does not improve, the family’s standard of living will not improve.”

Ms. Ghunaimat added that Moroccan women and Jordanian women have achieved many achievements, and have held many political, economic, legislative and executive positions. This symposium falls within the framework of implementing the high directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to advance the rights and conditions of women, and to activate the contents of the government program (2021-2026) and the new strategy of the Ministry “Bridge” (2022-2026), and for “innovative and sustainable social inclusion”, which is based on Three pillars, especially the second pillar related to equality, empowerment and leadership, which social mobilization for equality is one of the main axes to achieve by mobilizing the media to contribute to the development of mentalities regarding stereotypes, strengthening educational programs on equality issues, and promoting a culture of equality within the family. This meeting aims to develop practical proposals capable of advancing a culture of gender equality and combating stereotypes and all forms of exploitation and discrimination against women. and empowerment, and ways to achieve convergence between the Ministry’s work in the field of spreading a culture of equality and combating stereotypes, and the media programs of various platforms.

The symposium program included a panel discussion centered on “media treatment of stereotypes that offend women and violence against women”, in which various actors in the field of audiovisual media, as well as the written and digital press, experts and academics participated.