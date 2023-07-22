Hayatabad blast, 3 people arrested on suspicion of facilitating

Web Desk: Important progress in the investigation of suicide attack on FC’s vehicle, 3 facilitators have been arrested on suspicion of facilitation. According to sources, details have come out in the investigation of suicide attack on FC’s vehicle in Hayatabad, while 3 suspects have been detained on suspicion of facilitation. According to police sources, the detained suspects are being interrogated while the action is being taken in the light of CCTV and other evidence. Sources say that the police have obtained all the details related to the suicide bomber from NADRA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

