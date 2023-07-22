Home » Hayatabad blast, 3 people arrested on suspicion of facilitating
News

Hayatabad blast, 3 people arrested on suspicion of facilitating

by admin
Hayatabad blast, 3 people arrested on suspicion of facilitating

Web Desk: Important progress in the investigation of suicide attack on FC’s vehicle, 3 facilitators have been arrested on suspicion of facilitation. According to sources, details have come out in the investigation of suicide attack on FC’s vehicle in Hayatabad, while 3 suspects have been detained on suspicion of facilitation. According to police sources, the detained suspects are being interrogated while the action is being taken in the light of CCTV and other evidence. Sources say that the police have obtained all the details related to the suicide bomber from NADRA.

See also  One dead and six injured in a head-on collision in the Innviertel

You may also like

Tramp: Song of Summer

change in the running for the official opening...

Documents “The Deputy Minister of Water in Sana’a...

Car bomb attack in Tame left two dead...

Gunshots against a car in the center of...

World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Gather in Hohhot for Economic...

Joint strategies to strengthen coexistence in Santa Marta

The sacred beauty of a planet to be...

University students seek to strengthen sports in Monagas

North Korea Fires “Several Cruise Missiles” Amid Rising...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy