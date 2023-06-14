HCRRUN installs new members of Local Peace Committees – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The High Commission for Reconciliation and Strengthening National Unity (HCRRUN) installed 137 new members of Local Peace Committees (CLP) on 13 June. A ceremony which is coupled with the start of a training session for capacity building.

The initiative, explains the president of HCRRUN, Awa Nana-Daboya, is necessary because of the complexity of the mission that the CLPs are called upon to fulfill in the new context that the country is experiencing. In addition, the meeting, she continued, “offers the opportunity to publicly express to former members of the CLPs the gratitude of HCRRUN for their numerous contributions which, moreover, show that they have not betrayed the trust placed in them “.

Indeed, since 2017, the date of the effective start of the implementation of the reparations program and the recommendations of the CVJR, the members of the CLPs have been active during the compensation sessions and inform the HCRRUN teams in the identification of victims. from their respective backgrounds. They also intervene, in coordination with the HCRRUN, with the representatives of the populations and the various local development committees in the design and execution of projects within the framework of community reparations. ” In addition, it is not uncommon for, at the express request of the HCRRUN, the members of the CLPs to provide assistance in the follow-up of certain vulnerable victims. “, indicated the President of HCRRUN.

Present at the meeting, the prefect of Agoè-Nyivé, Col. Hodabalo Awaté stressed that the establishment of these structures will make it possible, with participatory and inclusive mechanisms, to strengthen the culture of peace and sustainable development based on dialogue and the search for consensus. “This new inclusive dynamic associates several layers of society with civic, patriotic and grassroots citizen engagement for peace and social cohesion,” he argued.

As a reminder, the creation of the CLPs responded to the desire of the Togolese Government, assisted in this by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), to provide the grassroots populations with endogenous mechanisms for conflict prevention, preservation and promotion of peace. Charged with contributing to safeguarding and consolidating tranquility within the communities, the Local Peace Committees had proven to be objective allies of the HCRRUN, which actively contributed to their establishment within the framework of a western project. Africa for building national peace infrastructures.

Atha Assan