by admin
HDP decision from the Constitutional Court! – Political News

Constitutional Court (AYM), HDP gave its decision regarding the request for a blocking of the Treasury aid paid. The blockade request of the Supreme Court regarding HDP’s Treasury aid was not accepted. Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor’s Office, Parliamentary General ElectionHe demanded that the aid of 400 million 228 thousand liras paid by the Treasury to the HDP, which did not participate, be blocked as a precaution. The Constitutional Court (AYM) ruled that there is no room for a decision regarding HDP’s request to have its accounts blocked.

