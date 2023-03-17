Home News He argued with a man and he shot him dead
He argued with a man and he shot him dead

He argued with a man and he shot him dead

A man arrived in the company of another subject to a sector of the Vista Hermosa de Valledupar invasion, where the two had an argument and one of them pulled out a firearm and shot who was supposed to be his friend.

The victim of this new crime in this municipality was Luis Enrique Villareal Rondón, 30, a native of Venezuela.

According to the authorities, the relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene of the crime and said that they did not know the motives for the crime and that they did not know who Villareal Rondón was with.

About the subject who committed the murder, it was learned that he fled the site on a motorcycle.

Officials of the National Police carried out the technical inspection of the body, which was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue.

