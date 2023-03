About noon this Thursday March 16 A video was released through social networks in which an alleged collector is seen attacking a citizen with a sharp weapon.

In the clip you can see the ‘drop by drop’ trying to hurt the citizen with a piece of glass, while the victim tries to flee. According to the witnesses’ version, the event occurred because the person spilled coffee about the collector.

The incident occurred in front of the facilities of the Simón Bolívar clinic in Valledupar.