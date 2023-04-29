He beat his pregnant partner, arrested by the carabinieri – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SEREGNO, APRIL 29 – A 41-year-old man, originally from the province of Monza, was arrested by the police for having attacked, beaten and harassed his 36-year-old ex-partner even when she was pregnant, in front of their first child, and having violated the ban on approaching, between Lombardy and the province of Turin.



“You are fat”, he said to humiliate her, while the woman was carrying the child and according to the investigations of the carabinieri of Seregno (Monza), under the influence of drugs and alcohol, had threatened and beaten her on several occasions.



The mistreatment allegedly began in 2018 and ended in 2022, when the woman, after yet another attack, while expecting her second child, decided to leave him and report him.



The man was arrested for violating the ban on approaching in recent days. (HANDLE).

