He burned his motorcycle in Guayabal to avoid a beak and license plate fine

Despite the crazy action, the citizen received a fine of 30 minimum wages.

On Calle 10, Guayabal jurisdiction, a driver got angry and decided to burn his motorcycle to avoid being penalized by the traffic authorities. According to reports, he did not comply with the beak and badge rule.

This man, in addition to moving around non-time zones, as if that were not enough, did not have the soat or technical mechanics of his car. According to the traffic police, in this situation, an agent approached the citizen and asked for the corresponding documents.

It happened on 10th street in front of makro de Guayabal Without soat, without technomechanics, in beak and plate. he gets angry because the agents stopped him, what he did was start the motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/DHs9FSiPtb – Antioquia Complaints (@DenunciasAntio2) April 19, 2023

Upon being exposed, the man refused and argued with the server. After a while he decided to burn his motorcycle. The action was captured by a civilian video camera. This area is a corridor for hundreds of other drivers in the Guayabal area who saw the vehicle catch fire and smoke. As much as he tried, the driver could not save himself from the penalty.

It may interest you: Government seeks to revive freight table in 5 ways

This is how he was issued a citation for driving downtown at an inappropriate time, and the attempt to flee during the trip cost him a hefty fine, a fine that increased the value of payable after the desperate action. “Are 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, which rise to 30 for escaping “, authorities said, adding that the man in the episode is not the only one. This reaction is already common on roads in the area and across the country.