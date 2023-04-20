Home » He burned his motorcycle in Guayabal to avoid a beak and license plate fine
He burned his motorcycle in Guayabal to avoid a beak and license plate fine

Despite the crazy action, the citizen received a fine of 30 minimum wages.

On Calle 10, Guayabal jurisdiction, a driver got angry and decided to burn his motorcycle to avoid being penalized by the traffic authorities. According to reports, he did not comply with the beak and badge rule.

This man, in addition to moving around non-time zones, as if that were not enough, did not have the soat or technical mechanics of his car. According to the traffic police, in this situation, an agent approached the citizen and asked for the corresponding documents.

Upon being exposed, the man refused and argued with the server. After a while he decided to burn his motorcycle. The action was captured by a civilian video camera. This area is a corridor for hundreds of other drivers in the Guayabal area who saw the vehicle catch fire and smoke. As much as he tried, the driver could not save himself from the penalty.

This is how he was issued a citation for driving downtown at an inappropriate time, and the attempt to flee during the trip cost him a hefty fine, a fine that increased the value of payable after the desperate action. “Are 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, which rise to 30 for escaping “, authorities said, adding that the man in the episode is not the only one. This reaction is already common on roads in the area and across the country.

