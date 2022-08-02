Home News He climbs a wall and falls from a height of 4 meters: transported to the hospital by helicopter
He climbs a wall and falls from a height of 4 meters: transported to the hospital by helicopter

He climbs a wall and falls from a height of 4 meters: transported to the hospital by helicopter

PAULARO. It falls off a wall and ends in the hospital. It happened in the municipality of Paularo where, in the late morning of Tuesday 2 August, a local man, in his seventies, fell from a wall from a height of about four meters, near his home.

Once the request for help was launched by some present, it was activated at the Forni Avoltri mountain rescue station, in support of the regional helicopter rescue that landed a helicopter rescue technician, doctor and nurses directly on the place where the accident occurred. The man, who suffered trauma in several parts of his body, was placed on the spinal stretcher and taken to the hospital.

