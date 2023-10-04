He convinced non-voters from 2020, also addressed former OĽaNO supporters (+ graphs of voter transfers)

Behind Smer’s weekend victory is – among other things – the ability to re-mobilize voters who did not vote in 2020. It is likely that, to a large extent, these were former Smer voters, who remained resigned after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová and the subsequent Za slusné Slovakia protests.

Now Robert Fico has won them back and they made up a tenth of the current Smer voters. “We can look at a group of people who say they did not participate in the 2020 elections. The relatively most successful party among them is Smer, which mobilized 22 percent of them,” says Martin Slosiarik from Focus.

“My hypothesis is that after the events of 2018, part of the Smer voters stayed at home during the elections. Smer managed to return part of them today.”

The data is based on an exit poll that Focus conducted for Markíza TV during election Saturday. The agency so-called weighed them according to real election results. This means that a more detailed look at the voters was adapted to how the elections turned out by statistical operation.

Robert Fico and his party members commented on the election results for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Photo N – Tomáš Benedikovič

Where were the voters moving to?

Let’s take a closer look at the comparison of voter behavior in 2020 and 2023. Up to 60 percent of current Smer voters voted for this party in 2020 as well. Fico’s party also drew on people who did not vote in 2020, they accounted for a tenth of the votes for Smer in in 2023.

Former voters followed

