He crashed into a public lighting pole and miraculously survived

PROBLEM. –

The inhabitants of the Las Acacias sector are concerned about the constant road accidents that have been reported on the Panamericana Norte and hope that the Civil Traffic Agents of Riobamba or the police will collaborate in the issue of speed control, since they fear that this It would be the main cause for such misfortunes to occur.

The car crashed into a public lighting pole and its driver was unharmed from the crash, despite the large-scale damage.

At around 5:30 a.m. yesterday, Friday, May 26, 2023, a driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and it crashed into a public lighting pole. The event was recorded at the entrance of Riobamba, at the height of the Las Acacias neighborhood.

Transit agents and paramedics were on site; and luckily the incident only left material damage; however, the driver was evaluated by the paramedics who went to the scene and it was ruled out that there were deaths or another injured person, so they left the procedure under the command of the local agents. “Last week a taxi crashed into a pole, the taxi driver miraculously survived and on this occasion a similar event occurs, here in general I would agree to place a speed reducer, not a photo radar, because that would harm to tourism in Riobamba”, commented Inés Ramos, a passerby who was in the area where the accident occurred. It should be noted that technicians from the Electricity Company of Riobamba SA (EERSA) went to the site of the events and proceeded to remove the post and it was not until around noon yesterday that this public property was replaced. Let us remember that the people or the cause of this kind of affectation to public property must replace them, that is, pay the value of the pole, but this becomes effective after a judicial process. (25)

