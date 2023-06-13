He cried: they announce a strike due to non-compliance at the start of works on the New Boraudo

Taken from Lloró Estereo

Members of the committee and the pro-relocation citizen oversight office of Boraudo announced that they will carry out a protest strike if the works announced two years ago do not begin tomorrow, June 14.

This project for the relocation of the Boraudo district is responsible for the National Disaster Risk Management Unit, UNGRD

“In previous days we met in Bogotá with Olmedo López, director of the UNGRD, and with the deputy director Óscar Goyeneche, and they promised to give greater agility to the relocation process of the town of Boraudo, defining a schedule of activities so that the project in mention will start and to date we do not observe anything, ”say the community leaders in a statement.

And they add: “The community, at the head of its leaders, has made the decision to affect on June 14 the mobility of access to Chocó, both the Quibdó-Medellín road and the Quibdó-Pereira road, until the agreement is signed. act of initiation to the most important project for our lives and thus avoid unfortunate events “.