He cried: they collect 150 liters of used oil to recycle it

Codechocó, through the environmental education project, reached the municipality of Lloró, where the eighth day of the Ecotrueque environmental education campaign was held, through which 150 liters of used cooking oils were collected.

The used oil can be subjected to a material recycling, being valid to produce other materials such as candles, soaps, asphalt bitumen that is later used for waterproofing fabrics or in the asphalting of roads, paints, inks, fertilizers or expanded clays.

This strategy, whose purpose is to contribute to the care of the department’s water sources, was carried out in coordination with the municipal mayor’s office and the Lloró Public Services Company with the active participation of the community.

“Used oils are composed of hydrocarbons and other contaminants that, when disposed of directly in bodies of water, affect water quality, fish species, and wildlife. When we deliver them for proper disposal, we stimulate the circular economy through which this waste is used, which serves as an input for the production of ecological soaps, candles and biofuels”, said the director of Codechocó, Arnold Rincón López.

Codechocó, in its intention to continue replicating this campaign in other areas of its area of ​​jurisdiction in the department of Chocó, for this last semester of the year will hold four more days of Ecotrueque.

