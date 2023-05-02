he criticizes a sentence to Francia Márquez

The Vice President of the Republic, Francia Márquez Mina, has been criticized for her comment “Long live the front line”, which she made during her participation in the International Labor Day demonstrations in Cali last Monday.

Márquez, paid tribute to the youth of the front line and to the struggle of the unitary centrals that promoted the national strike marches.

On the stage, the vice president launched a “long live the first line”, which did not go down well with various sectors that criticized her.

«To those young people who were shot two years ago, those who told us we are leaving the town in the streets and that they murdered many vilely, others had their eyes gouged out and others have been imprisoned. Here we tell you that we are with you and we do not forget about you,” said the vice president.

Vice President, @FranciaMarquezMLong live the first line? Long live the front line that set fire to the Tuluá Palace of Justice? Long live the front line that set fire to the Jamundí and Yumbo town halls? Long live the front line that murdered, kidnapped and tortured police officers? — Clara Luz Roldán González (@ClaraLuzRoldan) May 2, 2023

reactions

The governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, reacted to Márquez’s comments and made a strong claim to him. On her social media, Roldán asked if the front line should be celebrated, a group that has been accused of vandalizing MIO stations, destroying small businesses, and carrying out more than 200 blockades in Valle del Cauca. She also claimed that she herself rejected police brutality and that she led the dialogues with the Protestant youth.

It may interest you: “This government needs a mobilized people”: Petro

In addition, Senator María Fernanda Cabal criticized the Vice President and stated that “celebrating the front line in Cali is celebrating barbarism.” In response, Márquez posted a message on her Twitter account in which he reaffirmed her commitment to human rights and social justice, and stated that she did not regret her comment.

The situation has generated debate on social networks and in public opinion, with some people supporting Márquez’s position and others criticizing it.