Pozzolo Formigaro (Alessandria) – Federico Negri, 28, set foot in India without paying the € 40 entrance fee. He was arrested. “My son faces up to eight years in prison for a visa, that’s absurd,” says the mother Silvana Orsini. “I was on the phone with him that day, he told me: Mom I’m entering India, I’m going home, I want to go back to you.