He defamed Dado on social media, his daughter’s ex father-in-law on trial – Lazio

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 26 – “This affair has caused me the greatest mental destabilization of my life: in fact I no longer work. I feared for my family and for my daughter”. This is what the comedian Gabriele Pellegrini, known as Dado, said in the courtroom, before the monocratic judge of Rome, in the trial in which the father of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend is accused of defamation. According to the prosecution, the man would have targeted the comedian, the injured party in the trial, for months with about 500 defamatory messages published on social media through at least ten “fake” profiles.



Answering the judge’s questions, Dado reconstructed the story linked to the contrasts between the two families for the sentimental relationship between his daughter and her ex and which went on from 2018 to 2022. “My daughter, 14 years old at the time, was not more serene because this person had created disturbances for her, she had suffered such violent attitudes that they had destabilized her”, added the injured party. The trial was adjourned to next June 27th. (HANDLE).

