He Did It Too, Gina Parody book

The debasement that exists in the spheres of power, in a world in which the victims are usually seen as guilty.

Alberto Rivera

Rosa, the secretary of the President of the Republic, was the most powerful woman in Colombia. However, to have this status, she had to make some concessions, which filled her with anguish and resentment.

In 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the president’s son looks for Rosa in New York, where she has taken refuge in recent years, and reopens some wounds that she believed healed. He Did It Too is a political novel in which the author shows us the debasement that exists in the spheres of power, in a world in which the victims are usually seen as guilty. Ediciones B publishes the book.

It is a story of harassment loaded with political overtones… why that scenario?

Vargas Llosa says that as a writer one has many types of ghosts: historical, political and cultural. All those ghosts had an influence after having lived almost 20 years of my life in the political sphere.

Rosa, the most powerful woman in the country, is full of resentments… what is that reason for in the novel?

Rosa, the protagonist, is a character that has aroused love and hate among readers. With Rosa I sought to build a complex character that unfolds in many dimensions. On the one hand, she is marked by a macho and patriarchal society in which she grew up, which does not allow her to clearly see the harassment and abuse.

On the other, he has a conscience that does not allow himself to be silenced and that loudly asks him to see reality as it is; the latter is what allows the whole story to unfold.

The president’s son is looking for Rosa, to do what things that were already healed?

The character of Sebastián plays a fundamental role in the novel, because he is the one who leads to the acceptance and recognition of the facts of an abuse that Rosa buried, without understanding or healing what she had experienced.

Is the debasement in the spheres of power so much?

It is endemic to the patriarchal system in which we live. There is abuse in Colombia and throughout the world. It is endemic to the patriarchal system that is still lived in many C countries and it does not only happen to women in politics, this happens in all spheres of society: women within their homes, those who work in large companies or girls, girls in schools, women in universities.

It is a book full of impotence, but also of hope… is that the path that you invite with your reading?

The invitation is for us to reflect on what happens to us as a society. We live in a society that privileges men in all scenarios, but we also see how women are raising their voices and how that chorus is becoming more powerful, and thus women continue to lead a peaceful revolution that is gaining more spaces in defense of their integrity and rights.

Why this novel, what does Gina Parody want to tell us?

This novel was born from the need to unite my voice with that of so many women who have denounced, and of the many others who decided not to, and who have been victims of harassment and abuse in Colombia.

It is also born from the contrast between what has happened in countries like the United States, where the voice of these women has produced legal effects, while in Colombia, most of the time when the woman denounces, she ends up being pointed out as responsible or guilty.

Who is Adriana Ruiz?

A friend who inspired this story and to whom I give special recognition at the end of the book. She was harassed while she was a college student. Twenty years later, she decides to denounce what happened to her, motivated by another student, who was going through the same thing as her and with the same teacher, who is also a magistrate. At that moment, she puts up a Twitter denouncing.

The result was that they looked for Adriana but to find out what she was like. So instead of finding the protection, solidarity and embrace of the institutions and the authorities, what she found was social morbidity.

The impotence that her case generated in me was the origin of my novel.

What do you hope will happen with the work?

For me, He did it too, it is a reflection of what happens to us as a society.

There is no particular message, I believe that each reader is the one who allows a work to be made in which he will find his own messages. But it is a reflection on our macho, patriarchal society, where women continue to be a second-class citizen.

How much time did you spend writing it?

Before publishing Walled Woman, my first novel, I already had the story in mind, or rather the question, why didn’t #MeToo hit Colombia? Why do women denounce and end up responsible? I wanted it to be a two-voice narration, on the one hand, an omniscient narrator on the other, the protagonist. And little by little I was imagining it; the pandemic was also key to examining the effects of lockdown and isolation.

Are you going to write books?

I am dedicated to writing, at the moment I am finishing my doctoral thesis, which is in economics.

Gina Parody

She was born in Bogotá in 1973. She is a lawyer from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. She has a master’s degree in Management of 21st Century Cities from the Open University of Catalonia, a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, and a master’s degree in Political Science from Columbia University.

He is currently pursuing a PhD in Economics at the New School for Social Research in New York. In 2021 she published Walled Woman (Editions B).

“Gina Parody, a woman of principles and firm convictions who has left important precedents in politics despite the attacks and who today, through literature, is an activist for freedom.”

