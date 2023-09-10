He did not obey the ‘stop’ warning of the police in Düzce! He was caught in the evening – Current News

The incident took place on Atatürk Boulevard Rasim Betir Paşa Boulevard It happened at the entrance. Polis In 4 different practices they carried out in the morning, the teams issued a ‘stop’ warning to the motorcycle driver who was driving in traffic without a license plate. However, the motorcycle driver, who escaped from the police and caused 2 different accidents with material damage during the day, was seen again in the city center around 21:00. The driver, who once again failed to comply with the ‘stop’ warning and started to run away, was followed by motorcycle police teams from Düzce Provincial Police Department Traffic Branch. The motorcycle driver, who fled for about 10 kilometers, was caught on Atatürk Boulevard. Police teams reacted to the fleeing motorcyclist by saying, “Why are you running away? People have families and children. You are endangering traffic.”

The driver, whose name was understood to be Muhammet Sinan Y. during his interrogation, was fined 35 thousand TL for violating many articles of law, and his driver’s license was confiscated indefinitely. The driver was taken into custody and an investigation was launched into the incident.

