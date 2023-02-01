This is Cristian Andrés Suárez Puentes, who fell from a residential tower in the south of the Huilense capital.

A man identified as 31-year-old Cristian Andrés Suárez arrived at ESE Carmen Emilia Ospina in the Canaima neighborhood without vital signs, this Tuesday afternoon, who fell from the seventh floor of the Monteverde residential building in southern Neiva.

Regarding the circumstances in which such an unfortunate situation occurred, the authorities began the pertinent investigations in order to clarify what happened.

There is preliminary talk of a case of self-elimination, a situation that is being corroborated by the authorities.