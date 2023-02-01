Home News He died after falling from a seventh floor in southern Neiva
News

He died after falling from a seventh floor in southern Neiva

by admin
He died after falling from a seventh floor in southern Neiva

This is Cristian Andrés Suárez Puentes, who fell from a residential tower in the south of the Huilense capital.

A man identified as 31-year-old Cristian Andrés Suárez arrived at ESE Carmen Emilia Ospina in the Canaima neighborhood without vital signs, this Tuesday afternoon, who fell from the seventh floor of the Monteverde residential building in southern Neiva.

Regarding the circumstances in which such an unfortunate situation occurred, the authorities began the pertinent investigations in order to clarify what happened.

There is preliminary talk of a case of self-elimination, a situation that is being corroborated by the authorities.

See also  General Administration of Market Supervision: In the second half of the year, it will focus on key areas such as commercial banks, focusing on governance of unreasonable fees

You may also like

South American Sub-20: Colombia loses in its premiere...

cyclists expose the danger on the roads

Sanlitun Road will become a tree-lined slow-walking street,...

EMCALI proposal to COMFIS after receiving notification

Maicol Lópera, facing the Pereira mayor’s office

Promoting Chinese-style modernization presents a beautiful picture in...

Santa Marta closed 2022 with the lowest unemployment...

The Jinan Municipal Government Portal Website Focuses on...

Gasoline rises to $250 a gallon since midnight

Bagadó: great concert at the Virgen de la...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy