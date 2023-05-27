He died in Gole Fara, mayors ‘excessive criminal liability’ – Abruzzo

(ANSA) – SULMONA, MAY 27 – “Mayors and other administrators do not withdraw from their commitment to ensure ever better conditions for safe use of the mountain environment, but this commitment cannot lead to criminal liability in the event of an accident “. This is what we read in a note from the Community of the Maiella National Park which met yesterday in Sulmona to discuss the sentence of May 23 on the criminal proceeding of the court of Chieti which refers to the death of Sandra Zanchini, which took place in June 2019 in following the fall of rock fragments along the path of the Gole di Fara San Martino.



The Park Community, chaired by Fabiana Donadei, is a consultative and proposing body made up of the mayors of the Municipalities whose territory falls, wholly or in part, within the Park, as well as the Abruzzo Region, the Provinces of L’Aquila, Chieti and breaking latest news and the mountain communities. The assembly, convened urgently and as an extraordinary one, was attended, alongside many mayors, by the president of the Park, Lucio Zazzara, Antonio Di Santo, president of the Community of the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise and national coordinator of the Consulta degli Local Authorities of Federparchi, the regional director of Anci Abruzzo, Massimo Luciani, and the vice president of Anci Abruzzo, Rocco Micucci.



The first instance sentence sentenced the former mayor of Fara San Martino Carlo De Vitis to one year and four months, the manager of the technical office Enrico Del Pizzo, Claudio D’Emilio, at the time the legal representative of the Parco della Maiella, and Luciano Di Martino, acting director of the Park Authority. The assembly, reads the note, “although very touched by the tragedy, expressed bewilderment and concern for the judgment which, unlike previous sentences, poses a question of a general nature, evoking a practically unlimited and generic responsibility of the responsible figures of the various administrations. Any event that causes damage to any subject risks making administrators and offices assume a responsibility that becomes unsustainable for those who fill certain roles.It emerges that everyone, Park director and president, mayors, managers of the technical areas of the Municipalities, considered guarantors of general safety. It is not taken into account that the mountain is a particular environment in which the risk is inherent in its attendance and therefore the possibility that accidents may not occur cannot be guaranteed at all”.



Therefore, “the Community of the Park, with Anci, Federparchi, the other Communities of the Parks and all the institutional actors involved is evaluating actions to raise awareness among the institutional and legislative bodies for the protection of mayors and administrators who may eventually find themselves facing cases similar”. (HANDLE).

