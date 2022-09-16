On trial the mayor Rostagno, the deputy Diemoz, the councilor Schialvino, the former head of public works of the Municipality and the chief of the municipal police

The car in which Guido Zabena died in Rivarolo Canavese

RIVAROLO CANAVESE

The public prosecutor has asked for a 14-month sentence for each of the five defendants who ended up on trial for the death of the 51-year-old worker from Favria, Guido Zabena. drowned in his car that was trapped on 3 July 2018 in the railway underpass in Rivarolo Canavese.

On trial for manslaughter there are the mayor of Rivarolo Alberto Rostagno, the deputy mayor with responsibility for Urban Planning, Francesco Diemoz, defended by lawyers Luigi Chiappero and Alessandro Radicchi, the councilor Lara Schialvino with responsibility for public works and maintenance (lawyer. Guglielmo Guglielmi), Enrico Colombo, former head of the public works sector of the Municipality (lawyer Pietro Buffo) and Commissioner Sergio Cavallo, chief of the municipal police of Rivarolo (lawyer Sergio Bersano).

The request for conviction was advanced on Friday morning by prosecutors Bossi and Gallo to judge Antonio Borretta of the court of Ivrea.