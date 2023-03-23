He died of a heart attack in hospital, after five and a half years the investigation into 27 doctors has been closed: “No fault”

The judge of the preliminary investigations put an end to it, who in recent days accepted the request of the general prosecutor who had initiated the investigation. On the register of crime reports doctors and nurses of the Geriatrics and Cardiology departments

He was transferred from the geriatric ward where he had been hospitalized for a few days for various pathologies to the cardiological intensive care unit and here, due to an extensive heart attack, he died on 10 December 2017. A heart attack – according to the reconstruction – which occurred only during the hospitalization (began November 30) and not before. Now, five and a half years after the facts, for the fourth time the judge of preliminary investigations has been asked to dismiss all the doctors and nurses of the Santo Stefano hospital who ended up on the register of crime reports after the patient’s death , an elderly man with various health problems. Fourth and last time: in fact, it was the general prosecutor of Florence who asked – and obtained – from the judge the word to end the preliminary investigation. Why the Attorney General? Because the family of the deceased patient had three times opposed the request for dismissal made by the Prato prosecutor’s office, finally presenting a request to revoke the investigation. Application accepted.

Twenty-seven suspects who never got to play the role of defendants: all the doctors and all the nurses working in the Geriatrics and Cardiology departments of Santo Stefano, accused in various capacities not only of manslaughter but also of forgery because in complaint from the patient’s family was also referred to anomalies in the medical record. A reference that immediately increased the number of suspects from the initial 7 to 27.

Over the years, the Prato prosecutor’s office has become convinced that the patient’s death was not a consequence of the work of the doctors. The experts called to examine what was done during the days of hospitalization have always ruled out that the man arrived at Santo Stefano with a heart attack in progress and that the heart attack was not recognized by those who visited him. In short, excluding signals that could suggest an error and, therefore, a medical fault. But every time the conclusion was translated into a request for dismissal, the family members presented an objection; opposition always accepted with the order of the court to the prosecution to make further investigations. And the same result again until the General Prosecutor’s Office was brought into play, which took over the investigation and arranged a probative incident with the appointment of two experts called to ascertain the causes of death and any responsibilities or negligence of the doctors . Zero. No faults, no mistakes. And again, for the fourth time, the request for dismissal presented to the judge of preliminary investigations who accepted it. The investigating judge Marco Malerba signed the filing decree for all 27 suspects, deeming “the news of the crime unfounded and in any case lacking in elements suitable to support the accusation in court”. Many suspects and obviously many defense lawyers: Silvia Nesti, Stefano Belli, Michele Giacco, Gianni Cenni, Roberto Montini, Manuele Ciappi, Edoardo Orlandi, Piernicola Badiani.

nt