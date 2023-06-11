He died young who suffered an attack in a Valledupar stadium

Roberto Carlos Escobar Pardo, 20, died as a result of an attack with a firearm that he suffered when he was in a stadium in the Valle Meza neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

His death occurred on Friday night at the Simón Bolívar Pediatric Clinic, where he was held for seven days for the events recorded on June 3.

According to how it was recorded on a security camera, Escobar Pardo was sitting at the bar of the stadium when he was surprised by two armed men. One of them, who was wearing green pants, a mask, a cap, and a white sweatshirt, shot Roberto Carlos Escobar in the head. Later, a few minutes later, another man dressed in a black sweater, cap, and jeans arrived to also shoot at him.

Roberto Carlos Escobar suffered a head injury and a thigh injury to his right leg that caused his death.

Regarding the criminals, the authorities have the videos from the security cameras of the terrace of the commercial establishment, located on 44th Street with 18E Street in the Valle Meza neighborhood.

Roberto Carlos Escobar Pardo, resided in the Emmanuel invasion and was dedicated to various trades.