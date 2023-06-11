Home » He died young who suffered an attack in a Valledupar stadium
News

He died young who suffered an attack in a Valledupar stadium

by admin
He died young who suffered an attack in a Valledupar stadium

Roberto Carlos Escobar Pardo, 20, died as a result of an attack with a firearm that he suffered when he was in a stadium in the Valle Meza neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

His death occurred on Friday night at the Simón Bolívar Pediatric Clinic, where he was held for seven days for the events recorded on June 3.

According to how it was recorded on a security camera, Escobar Pardo was sitting at the bar of the stadium when he was surprised by two armed men. One of them, who was wearing green pants, a mask, a cap, and a white sweatshirt, shot Roberto Carlos Escobar in the head. Later, a few minutes later, another man dressed in a black sweater, cap, and jeans arrived to also shoot at him.

Roberto Carlos Escobar suffered a head injury and a thigh injury to his right leg that caused his death.

Regarding the criminals, the authorities have the videos from the security cameras of the terrace of the commercial establishment, located on 44th Street with 18E Street in the Valle Meza neighborhood.

Roberto Carlos Escobar Pardo, resided in the Emmanuel invasion and was dedicated to various trades.

See also  Songcheng Performing Arts: 2021 annual profit of 258 million-358 million yuan to turn losses into profits from a year-on-year basis – yqqlm

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy