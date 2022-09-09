San Benigno, probable illness for a Montanaro worker who ended up with his Panda against a vehicle that signaled the cutting of the grass on the road

san benigno canavese

On the asphalt of the roadway there are no signs of braking: it is therefore easy to hypothesize that Marcellino Ferro, 56, a worker from Montanaro, died instantly after finishing, with his Panda, against a vehicle that signaled danger, was seized by an illness.

It was around 3 pm last Monday when the man, driving the small car, was traveling along the provincial road 40 towards Foglizzo: a stretch characterized by a carriageway bordered by drainage channels and expanses of fields, which runs for a long straight line connecting a portion of the lower Canavese area, from San Benigno to San Giusto, passing through Foglizzo and Montanaro. In the same hour, four workers from a private company in Caluso, commissioned by the Metropolitan City of Turin to cut the protruding vegetation, had resumed work.

The construction site, shortly after the center of San Benigno Canavese, was marked, already a kilometer before with the classic “triangle” on the roadside, and then by the van that had a large sign indicating the work in progress and the arrow that indicated to change lanes. However, there would have been no employee to report the danger: in consideration of the space occupied by the site, circulation should have been alternating one-way. Marcellino Ferro did not brake or even attempted a swerve: he went straight against the vehicle, which was proceeding at reduced speed, while the tractor a few meters ahead, with the mechanical arm cut the vegetation.

The old model Panda opened like a can of tuna and the unfortunate worker got stuck between the sheets. To extract it, the firefighters of Turin had to intervene, while the helicopter rescue landed on a lawn in front of it. The 118 doctor tried to revive him, but it was useless. Now the body of Marcellino Ferro is in the mortuary of the Chivasso hospital awaiting the provisions of the Eporediese judiciary, after an initial examination by the ASL / To4 coroner. The driver of the van, resident in Santhià, was unharmed, while a second employee, from Vische, who was proceeding on foot, was hit by the glass and plastic of the Panda that had been shattered. The man, in shock, was treated on the spot. Even if the dynamics leave room for few doubts, the Carabinieri of Volpiano and the colleagues of the Chivasso radio unit have proceeded for a long time with the surveys. Circulation in the busy provincial road was interrupted until 7pm: the vehicles in transit were then diverted through an alternative road network by the local police of San Benigno. Marcellino Ferro had just finished his shift at Lombardore’s Endurance and was returning home where his wife was waiting for him. The couple has no children and until two years ago they lived in Candia Canavese. –