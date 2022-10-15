It slips while it is looking for mushrooms and dies. A woman from Fonzaso lost her life this morning (October 15) in a forest above Agana, in the territory of Fonzaso. MLDB, 76, slipped off a path down a steep slope, plummeting among plants and suffering a fatal polytrauma. Nearby, her husband was making firewood and noticed her sudden fall. The man went down for about 200 meters and called his children for help.

When the alarm was triggered, without being able to find the exact location of the place, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter began to fly over the dense vegetation, struggling to identify where the couple was. When the rescuers managed to locate her, a helicopter rescue technician and doctor were landed in the vicinity with a 40-meter winch, who unfortunately could only ascertain the death of the woman, due to the traumas reported. After having hoisted the man on board, the body was recovered, then left to Agana to the Carabinieri and, therefore, to the hearse.