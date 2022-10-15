Home News He dies while looking for mushrooms in Fonzaso
News

He dies while looking for mushrooms in Fonzaso

by admin
He dies while looking for mushrooms in Fonzaso

It slips while it is looking for mushrooms and dies. A woman from Fonzaso lost her life this morning (October 15) in a forest above Agana, in the territory of Fonzaso. MLDB, 76, slipped off a path down a steep slope, plummeting among plants and suffering a fatal polytrauma. Nearby, her husband was making firewood and noticed her sudden fall. The man went down for about 200 meters and called his children for help.

When the alarm was triggered, without being able to find the exact location of the place, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter began to fly over the dense vegetation, struggling to identify where the couple was. When the rescuers managed to locate her, a helicopter rescue technician and doctor were landed in the vicinity with a 40-meter winch, who unfortunately could only ascertain the death of the woman, due to the traumas reported. After having hoisted the man on board, the body was recovered, then left to Agana to the Carabinieri and, therefore, to the hearse.

See also  More than 95% of counties and cities in Jiangxi are in severe drought, and farmers in Hunan fight drought day and night |

You may also like

The Sichuan delegation of the 20th National Congress...

Banner against Ignazio La Russa at the Colosseum:...

Udine, demolition work has begun at the former...

Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting Zhang Qingwei...

The Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting. Zhang...

Pnrr, tenders divided, doubling compared to 2021

Ivrea, stabs his friend with scissors on the...

A public meeting in Treviso in memory of...

Sunday, October 16 is the day of the...

Farewell to the electrician historian who recounted his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy