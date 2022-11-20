Listen to the audio version of the article

In the last 5 years, the well-known Roman youtuber CiccioGamer89 had “forgotten” to declare to the tax authorities over 1 million euros in fees. The financiers reported him to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for omitted tax and VAT returns. The Fiamme Gialle of the 1st Metropolitan Operative Nucleus carried out checks on the fiscal position of both the man – one of the most successful in Italy, by number of followers, especially among adolescents, with 3.5 million subscribers to his channel – and the company attributable to him, ascertaining the failure to submit the annual return for direct taxes and VAT.

The military managed to analytically reconstruct the volume of the entrepreneur’s and the company’s turnover thanks to painstaking analysis of the partnership contracts entered into with the multimedia giant Google Ireland and with some sponsorship agencies. At the conclusion of the inspections, the omitted payment of direct taxes for over 400,000 euros and VAT for approximately 160,000 euros was ascertained. The proceeding is in the preliminary investigation phase and, pending the definitive judgment, the presumption of not guilty of the suspect is valid. The activity is part of the broader action carried out by the capital’s financial police in contrast to the underground economy.

The creator, for his part, defends himself: «I swear I’m not a tax evader nor do I feel like escaping. I’ve always paid my F24s, I’ve always paid a lot of taxes and I’ve complained live but I don’t want to do like other people who try to hide. I want to talk about this thing. I fall from the pear tree». He spoke so on Instagram, addressing his millions of followers of him. The youtuber posted some videos stating that «however, now I’m trying to figure out how I can move around better. I’ve always paid for everything, if I really have to be this person, because there’s a somewhat mechanical thing behind it, that is, it’s not necessarily me. I’m hearing from a criminal lawyer. I keep you updated. Anyone who knows me well knows that I’ve always paid for everything.”