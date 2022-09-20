Home News He does not return home after the walk, the research of the 67-year-old hiker continues
He does not return home after the walk, the research of the 67-year-old hiker continues

He does not return home after the walk, the research of the 67-year-old hiker continues

The search continues for the 67-year-old hiker who did not return to Montereale Valcellina on Monday afternoon, 19 September. This is Valerio De Blasio: the man did not return home after the usual walk, which he allowed himself every day.

He had reached the small garden outside the village that he tended daily before starting his walk, towards the Cellina, sometimes as far as Maniagolibero and then headed home.

He does not come back from the walk, the searches of a 67-year-old man are triggered

On Monday, however, he did not return and his family in the afternoon, after having called him several times in vain on his cell phone, alerted the rescuers, who were concentrated in the area of ​​the stream, as indicated by the cell of De Biasio’s smartphone.

The drone of the Civil Protection Friuli Venezia Giulia (Drone Unit) is also on the field, for overflight from above. The canine units and the helicopter of the Pcr Fvg have been activated.

