The search plan for missing persons for a 49-year-old man from Bressa di Campoformido was activated on the evening of Wednesday 24 August.

The firefighters of Udine with the volunteers of Codroipo and San Daniele, together with the civil protection personnel are searching the area in the hope of tracking down the man, Alessandro Venuti, who, having left home on foot at around 9.30 on Wednesday, he never returned there.

At the time of the disappearance he was wearing a red shirt and a pair of green shorts. A helicopter from the Mestre fire brigade is also at work.