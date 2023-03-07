Home News He doesn’t stop at the Municipal checkpoint, the moped was stolen [notiziediprato.it]
He doesn’t stop at the Municipal checkpoint, the moped was stolen

The chase started from via Marx and ended in via Valentini where the man hid in an abandoned building

He didn’t stop at the municipal stop in via Marx because he was aboard a stolen scooter. The escape and pursuit along the city streets then began until arriving in via Valentini where the man hid in an uninhabited building which had become a refuge for disbanded people.
It happened this afternoon, March 7, shortly after 5 pm, during a normal control operation with the System license plate. Arriving at the scene, the agents, who in the meantime called for reinforcements, entered and found four people of Moroccan nationality who were taken to the Piazza dei Macelli headquarters for identification. To understand which of them was driving the stolen vehicle, the agents are viewing the images of the cameras scattered along the route.

