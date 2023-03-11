Home News He drank with some friends and they ended his life – Diario La Hora
He drank with some friends and they ended his life – Diario La Hora

He drank with some friends and they ended his life – Diario La Hora

The now deceased wanted to flee from his victimizers but he couldn’t.

A new violent event occurred in babahoyocapital of the province of The rivers, the night of this Friday March 10, 2023.

Witnesses reported that ‘Luchito’ drank with other people outside a local when suddenly a black van appeared from where they shot directly at him.

They added that wounded ran for several meters but was hit and there the assassins riddled him again.

Neighbors of the sector cute neighborhood they called the emergency units and the National Police but the man was already dead.

They pointed out that ‘Luchito’ He had been lying on the floor for several minutes, so his own relatives raised the body and they transferred him to the local morgue.

