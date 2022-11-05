Home News He drives off the road, collides with the irrigation system in the fields and damages it
In Mereto di Tomba, in Pantianicco, a road accident occurred at the intersection of the former provincial road 52 and the former provincial road 101 shortly before 2 am on Saturday 5 November.

A person behind the wheel of a car lost control and went off the road in a field, hitting the irrigation system of the fields, damaging it and causing a 20-meter vertical jet of water.

Given the dynamics of the accident, alerted by a call for help from a passer-by, the nurses of the Sores station sent the crew of an ambulance from Codroipo and the auto-doctor from Udine to the scene. Firefighters and law enforcement officers also went to the scene.

It was feared that inside the car there were people who were seriously injured or in any case in need of urgent help.

Fortunately, the person inside the car was unharmed and was helped out of the car. She was checked on the spot. The operations were not easy due to the water and mud.

