Yair de Jesús Gómez Díaz, 22, drowned this Sunday morning when he was enjoying the waters of the Badillo River, La Vega corregimiento, Valledupar jurisdiction.

According to the versions compiled at the scene, the young man, a native of the municipality of Fonseca, Guajira, was meeting with a group of friends with whom he traveled to the place from the capital of Cesar, to fulfill a sports commitment.

“They had a friendly soccer match in the village of La Vega Arriba, which was suspended, but the group took advantage of enjoying the La Vega spa for a while. Apparently Yair jumped from the bridge and hit his head when he fell on a stone, he did not come out of the water again and his friends immediately began to search, they pulled him out unconscious and although they gave him first aid, death was imminent. He entered the Patillal corregimiento health post without vital signs, ”said one of the witnesses to the event.

Yair de Jesús, was affectionately known as ‘Guaji’, lived in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of Valledupar and worked as a collector. His favorite activity was doing sports and playing soccer, for which teams he occupied the central position.

The corpse was inspected by the authorities and transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue for the rigorous necropsy. This would be the first death by immersion recorded in Valledupar so far this year.

