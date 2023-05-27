He embraces an old woman and takes off her gold chain [notiziediprato.it]

27.05.2023 h 11:07 comments

He embraces an old woman and takes off her gold chain

The victim was an 85-year-old woman who was walking in the gardens of via Nuti alla Castellina. The thief asked for information and then to thank her she hugged her. Meanwhile, the neighborhood is organizing to install a video camera system

He steals the gold chain from the neck of an 85-year-old after hugging her. It happened this morning, May 27, shortly after 9.30 in the Castellina, an elderly woman who was walking in the gardens on the corner of via Nuti and via del Palco fell victim.

According to the reconstruction he told his daughter, a woman approached introducing herself as Franca’s caregiver she was looking for. The old woman replied that she didn’t know any of her by that name, at this point she, despite her trying to get away from her, was embraced to remove the chain from her neck. At this point the thief walked away to get into a blue car where an accomplice was waiting for her. The 85-year-old is fine but she is shocked by what happened.

Meanwhile, the neighborhood is organizing itself to install a camera system connected to video surveillance.

