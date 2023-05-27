Home » He embraces an old woman and takes off her gold chain [notiziediprato.it]
News

He embraces an old woman and takes off her gold chain [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
He embraces an old woman and takes off her gold chain [notiziediprato.it]

27.05.2023 h 11:07 comments

He embraces an old woman and takes off her gold chain

The victim was an 85-year-old woman who was walking in the gardens of via Nuti alla Castellina. The thief asked for information and then to thank her she hugged her. Meanwhile, the neighborhood is organizing to install a video camera system

He steals the gold chain from the neck of an 85-year-old after hugging her. It happened this morning, May 27, shortly after 9.30 in the Castellina, an elderly woman who was walking in the gardens on the corner of via Nuti and via del Palco fell victim.
According to the reconstruction he told his daughter, a woman approached introducing herself as Franca’s caregiver she was looking for. The old woman replied that she didn’t know any of her by that name, at this point she, despite her trying to get away from her, was embraced to remove the chain from her neck. At this point the thief walked away to get into a blue car where an accomplice was waiting for her. The 85-year-old is fine but she is shocked by what happened.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood is organizing itself to install a camera system connected to video surveillance.

Related local editions:

Prato

Date of the news:
27.05.2023 h 11:07


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Do not wear a mask and spit everywhere, causing many people to be infected! A man was placed on file - news.hangzhou.com.cn

You may also like

JPMorgan Chase Launches Into Generative AI Race With...

Those responsible for the murder of the policeman...

Bikers on the bike paths! What’s happening?

Fontana, ‘always cultivate values ​​of legality and justice’

They capture the gang members responsible for the...

Avon will open innovation center in Latin America

Published the list of institutions for the training...

Urgent economic – Diario El Mercurio

Nuquí: coconut producers install traps against the black...

The killer mushroom kills in Milan, “Bassetti: “High...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy