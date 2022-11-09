He escaped from the car that was catching fire after the rear-end collision with a truck that took place along the A4 motorway. But he was run over by another truck that was on its way and that the car had just overtaken.

Manuel Zanier, 34 years old from Bordano, driving the car, died instantly.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, just before 6pm, in the three-lane section between Latisana and San Giorgio di Nogaro, in the municipal area of ​​Rivignano Teor, towards Trieste.

Due to causes still under investigation by the Udine traffic police agents, a Golf, driven by Zanier, and on which another person was also traveling, collided with a truck.

The driver of the heavy vehicle, from what he has learned, does not realize what has happened and proceeds in his race (he is notified via radio by the driver of the heavy vehicle who is traveling behind) dragging the car which begins to catch fire.

At that point Zanier decides to get out of the car to get to safety, the same thing does the passenger on the other side.

The 34-year-old, however, was overwhelmed by the oncoming truck, dying instantly from serious injuries.

The other person, sitting on the passenger side, was injured and was transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

After the immediate alarm, the Centrale Sores of Palmanova sent a medical and an ambulance from Latisana to the scene.

The health workers who arrived on the spot could not help but ascertain the death of the 34-year-old.

The causes of the accident are still being investigated by the agents of the Udine traffic police.

The firefighters of Latisana and the Friulian capital and the staff of Autovie Venete intervened on the spot to clear the roadway and remove the vehicles involved. At the time of the accident, as Autovie Venete reports, there were no slowdowns or heavy traffic.

The highway was not closed and the vehicles were able to pass along the fast lane.