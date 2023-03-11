Journalist N spoke to journalist Brian Deer, who revealed that the Lancet study (its anniversary, published 25 years ago) linking the MMR vaccine to autism is a hoax.

How did the British journalist proceed with the investigation and what did he find? Deer told us that he has doubts about the control mechanisms in science if “a newspaper reporter found a truth that the medical and scientific community didn’t.”

What damage has fraudulent research done to public health and how to communicate with those who have doubts about vaccination?

At a time when measles vaccinations in Britain were at record lows, journalist Brian Deer was given an assignment that would change his life.

In 2003, an editor from the Sunday Times asked him to take a closer look at a study linking MMR vaccination to autism.

A few days ago, 25 years have passed since its publication in the Lancet magazine.

Just after the study was published, there were skeptical voices that only 12 children were included in it, the research did not include a control group and was based only on the personal opinions of parents who mentioned the development of health problems in children. But it was only a “cosmetic” criticism.

The MMR vaccine vaccinates against measles, mumps and rubella.

It was journalist Brian Deer who unequivocally proved that the study of British doctor Andrew Wakefield and his team is a fraud. “No one else made this discovery or participated in its discovery,” Deer criticized the scientific community for Denník N. “It is one of the most remarkable features of this affair,” he added.

The doctor who fooled the world

Through investigative work, especially interviews with the parents of the children included in the research and later also using documents made available on the case by the British Medical Chamber (General Medical Council), the journalist first discovered that Wakefield had committed unethical behavior and was in a conflict of interest.