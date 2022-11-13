She fell vertically from the crest of rock she was walking along with her hiking companion, then slipped on the slope below for a hundred meters, suffering severe trauma.

Orietta Bertelle, a 50-year-old hiker from Feltre, is hospitalized in serious conditions at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, where she was taken by helicopter after a demanding rescue operation carried out by the Suem 118 health workers and by the volunteers of the Alpago del Alpine rescue.

The accident in the mountains took place around 1pm yesterday in the Col Indes area.

The couple of mountain enthusiasts from Feltre had chosen to spend Saturday in the Alpago mountains, in the area of ​​the Semenza refuge.

A journey frequented by many even in these autumn days: from Tambre you go up towards Sant’Anna and, once you leave the car, you face the excursion on foot to the Semenza refuge. From that area you can then do several laps.

The two hikers from Feltre chose to walk the part behind the Val Salatis, heading towards the Cornor.

Arrived at the top, instead of returning along the path already done in reverse, they would have chosen to follow a circular itinerary returning to the south side. An area that can be walked along the ridge but which, underlines those who know the places, has steep sections.

It was along the way back that the dramatic accident took place: the woman from Feltre lost her balance and slipped off the rocky ridge, falling on the slope covered with grass and gravel under the wall and sliding downwards for tens of meters, a hundred in all.

The desperate cries of Orietta Bertelle’s walking companion were heard by other hikers, who immediately called 118.

The first indications indicated that something serious had happened. From the operations center of Pieve di Cadore, therefore, both the men of the Alpago Alpine Rescue and the Falco helicopter were mobilized.

The men on the ground and the air ambulance, which many have seen from Tambre make various rotations on the area, then cooperated to complete the rescue: the injured woman was reached and, after the first treatments on the spot, embarrassed and carried in flight at Ca ‘Foncello. The rescuers then accompanied the excursion companion back to the valley, shocked by the incident.