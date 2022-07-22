Home News He falls for 240 meters, dead climber of the Cai di Chivasso
by admin
Giovanni Ala, 68, from Brandizzo, was a historic member of the association. At the time of the accident he was making the descent with an experienced guide

CHIVASSO. A retired mountain enthusiast, Giovanni Ala, resident of Brandizzo, died on Thursday 21 July, falling for about 240 meters on the Grand Combin. Ala had been the owner of a company in the radiopharmaceutical sector and was a historical member of the Cai headquarters in Chivasso, with which he also collaborated in the organization of exhibitions and events. The mountaineer was accompanied by an Italian mountain guide and was engaged in the descent when he fell losing the city. The president of the Cai di Chivasso, Giovanni Piretto, remembers him as a great lover of mountains and art, always present for the association.

