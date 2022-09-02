The man was on a path towards the Pian de Fontana refuge

LONGARONE. He falls for about thirty meters between the rocks: a serious hiker. The 73-year-old Canadian was on the path that descends to the Pian de Fontana refuge when he slipped, ending up on a steep grassy slope characterized by the presence of rocks.

When the alarm was triggered around 2 pm, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter identified the place where the man was, in the meantime also reached by the manager of Pian de Fontana, who had previously given the Central coordinates and indications on the possible presence of clouds.

Disembarked with a 20-meter winch, the doctor, nurse and helicopter rescue technician gave immediate assistance to the man for the possible polytrauma reported, and then moved him to a more suitable place to continue the first urgent care. The air ambulance then transported him to the Treviso hospital. A team from the Longarone Alpine Rescue is also ready to intervene on the pitch.