DOOR CLOSURE. A 72-year-old man, Valter Tedesco, resident in Tolmezzo, died on Monday 25 July following a fall in the mountains that took place near the Montasio plateau, along the path that leads to Piani di Là.

According to the reconstruction provided by his companions, he lost control of the bike in a very difficult stretch, in a downhill stretch and fell. The man had all the protective equipment, including a full-face helmet, but the fall was fatal: he died practically instantly after a flight of about twenty meters.

The hiker was on the path marked 622, which goes from Piani del Montasio to Piani di Là, at an altitude of about twelve hundred meters, riding a mountain bike when, it is not known whether due to an illness or a mistake, he lost control of the vehicle, falling.

Immediate call to the operations center, shortly after 13: the Sores alerted the rescuers of the Cave del Predil station of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue together with those of the Financial Police and the regional helicopter rescue., Which once in the area has winched the technical health team at the scene of the accident, but the doctor could not help but ascertain the death of the cyclist.

After the authorization of the magistrate, the body was removed and brought to the square of Sella Nevea to the ex casera Guardia di Finanza awaiting the means of the funeral parlor.

The Guardia di Finanza is carrying out the investigations and collecting the testimonies of the excursion companions.