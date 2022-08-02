The 57-year-old fell from a “trabatello” while working on the construction site at the agricultural institute of Castelfranco.

CASTELFRANCO. Accident at work Tuesday morning at the Sartor agricultural institute in Castelfranco. A 57-year-old worker was seriously injured. The man, his initials FV, ​​fell from a scaffold for causes under investigation. He hit his head violently on the ground.

Immediately from the institute of Castelfranco, where a construction site is underway, the alarm was raised. The Suem118 helicopter took off from Ca ‘Foncello. The medical staff rescued the 57-year-old, and then transferred him to the Treviso hospital in serious condition due to head trauma. Spisal technicians on site to understand exactly what happened.