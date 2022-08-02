Home News He falls from the scaffolding to the Sartor of Castelfranco, a serious worker
News

He falls from the scaffolding to the Sartor of Castelfranco, a serious worker

by admin
He falls from the scaffolding to the Sartor of Castelfranco, a serious worker

The 57-year-old fell from a “trabatello” while working on the construction site at the agricultural institute of Castelfranco.

Federico Cipolla

02 August 2022

CASTELFRANCO. Accident at work Tuesday morning at the Sartor agricultural institute in Castelfranco. A 57-year-old worker was seriously injured. The man, his initials FV, ​​fell from a scaffold for causes under investigation. He hit his head violently on the ground.

Immediately from the institute of Castelfranco, where a construction site is underway, the alarm was raised. The Suem118 helicopter took off from Ca ‘Foncello. The medical staff rescued the 57-year-old, and then transferred him to the Treviso hospital in serious condition due to head trauma. Spisal technicians on site to understand exactly what happened.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  One new case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in Shaanxi

You may also like

In the next ten days, the high temperature...

“I saw female workers crying at the bus...

Deputies to the Guangdong People’s Congress suggested that...

Letta-Calenda, the reactions to the agreement. Conte: “Good...

South Korea has a tough attitude to deploy...

These tasks must be completed before the C919...

Ambush in breaking latest news, in a video...

Xi’an Citizens Travel Reminder: Route 109 will be...

Assisted suicide, Elena’s last message: “I was at...

The party group meeting of the CPPCC and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy