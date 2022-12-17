TOLMEZZO. He was walking along via Monte Grappa, in Caneva, not far from home. A sudden, excruciating pain in the chest seized him during the walk. A cardiac arrest that could have been fatal to a local sixty-year-old, providentially rescued by some passers-by shortly after 8.30 on Friday 16 December: they didn’t just dial 112 on their cell phone, the single number for emergencies to request the intervention of the ‘ambulance; while awaiting the arrival of the medical and health personnel, they performed the first cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on the unfortunate person, guided by the nurses of the regional operational structure.

The ambulance crew arrived from the Tolmezzo hospital then took care of the man, who almost completely lacked a pulse in his wrist: he was revived for several minutes before being loaded into the ambulance. Once he regained consciousness, the sixty-year-old was particularly (and understandably agitated): for this reason, one of the local police officers of the mountain community of Carnia, who had meanwhile intervened on the scene of the illness, was made to get into the ambulance which brought the patient at the Udine hospital, where he was welcomed by the emergency room staff of the Santa Maria della Misericordia in code red.

In the evening, the man, awake and conscious, underwent cardiac surgery at the hospital in the Friulian capital. His condition will be closely monitored in the next few hours by the medical staff who treated him.