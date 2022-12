VALPRATO SOANA. The 79-year-old pensioner who was injured last December 7 following a fall from the internal stairs of the Valprato Soana town hall did not make it. The woman, after a week of hospitalization, died at the CTO.

According to the first investigations, she would have been taken ill before falling down the stairs. However, it is not excluded that the prosecutor may order an autopsy to shed light on the causes of the accident.