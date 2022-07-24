Home News He falls into the Brent de l’Art in Trichiana and injures himself in the head
He falls into the Brent de l'Art in Trichiana and injures himself in the head

He falls into the Brent de l'Art in Trichiana and injures himself in the head

Gigi Sosso

23 July 2022

BORGO VALBELLUNA. He falls into the Brent de l’Art and injures his head. Around 1 pm, the Belluno Alpine Rescue was activated for a hiker who had injured himself while walking in the Brent de l’Art area. The 71-year-old Milanese, who was walking along with other people along the stream, had in fact fallen from a height of two meters, ending up in the riverbed and injuring his head. Reached by 8 rescuers who immediately medicated him, immobilizing him with the necessary medical aids, the man was loaded on a stretcher and transported to the path and from there to the appointment with the ambulance, which left for the hospital of Santa Maria del Feltre meadow.

