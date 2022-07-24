A 71-year-old was rescued and transported to the Feltre hospital
BORGO VALBELLUNA. He falls into the Brent de l’Art and injures his head. Around 1 pm, the Belluno Alpine Rescue was activated for a hiker who had injured himself while walking in the Brent de l’Art area. The 71-year-old Milanese, who was walking along with other people along the stream, had in fact fallen from a height of two meters, ending up in the riverbed and injuring his head. Reached by 8 rescuers who immediately medicated him, immobilizing him with the necessary medical aids, the man was loaded on a stretcher and transported to the path and from there to the appointment with the ambulance, which left for the hospital of Santa Maria del Feltre meadow.