He falls off his mountain bike and fractures his pelvis: Pegasus is also mobilised [notiziediprato.it]

15.04.2023 h 16:56

He falls off his mountain bike and fractures his pelvis: Pegasus is also mobilised

The accident happened in the Le Sacca area. The man was in the company of his wife who immediately alerted the emergency services

Bad fall for a cyclist who lost control of his mountain bike and fell into a ditch. It happened in the early afternoon of today 15 April in Le Sacca.

The sixty-year-old, in the company of his wife, was descending along a dirt path, the woman immediately called 118, the Pegasus also intervened.

An ambulance reached the couple and then transported the injured man, who suffered a fractured pelvis, to the rugby field in viale Galilei where the ambulance landed. A municipal patrol also intervened on the spot.

