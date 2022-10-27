Serious domestic accident in via del Bersagliere in Follina. An 85-year-old man, SDB, fell off the ladder while picking persimmons from a tree in the garden. His family members sounded the alarm.

The 118 operators then sent an ambulance to the scene but, given the gravity of the situation, the helicopter rescue was then sent.

According to what has been learned, the conditions of the elderly are quite serious due to a polytrauma. The elder was then transported to the hospital in high severity code.