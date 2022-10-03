An ultralight aircraft crashed today in Ponteventuno, a town in the Municipality of Curtatone (Mantua), not far from the local airfield. The toll is one dead and three injured, one of whom is serious. The accident happened in the early afternoon. According to initial information, the four, two men and two women, residing in the Verona area, had rented the aircraft, a Cessna, at the airfield and were returning. On the spot the firefighters of Mantua, the carabinieri of Mantua and Curtatone and the staff of 118.