BUDOIA. He lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle while facing a descent, hitting his head on the stones. Between 12.20 and 14.30 on Saturday 1 October, the regional helicopter rescue service intervened in Budoia to bring aid to a 1992 cyclist from Porcia, who was injured after suffering various traumas following a fall.

The man was in the company of a friend who called Nue112 and the Sores activated the Pordenone Alpine Rescue station, the fire brigade, the ambulance and the helicopter rescue.

The intervention was solved by the helicopter rescue with the winch while the other rescuers were ready at the base camp for any support to the operations not made necessary.

The cyclist fell downhill due to the slipping of the front wheel on a stretch of mud and then thrown forward landing face-to-face on stony ground. Fortunately he was wearing a full-face helmet but still suffered a small laceration and some minor bruises. Lying on a stretcher and winched on board after the visit of the ship’s doctor, he was delivered to the ambulance and taken to Pordenone.

