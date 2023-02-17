Within the framework of the Cazador Plan and the Automotive Registration Plan that is being carried out in the department of Huila, the Quadrant Police managed to capture a subject who was transporting 40 ballots with a bazuco in the La Caraguaja neighborhood of Campoalegre.

The capture was achieved at the moment in which the subject tried to evade the patrol when he was passing through the mentioned neighborhood, when performing the voluntary search, the hallucinogen was found in one of his pockets. this subject was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for drug trafficking.

If you have information that allows the capture of criminal actors, call us at 123. Absolute Reserve.