Accident along the A28, between the Pordenone fair and Cimpello, on the afternoon of Thursday 11 August. Due to causes under investigation, a car went off the road, ending up against the guard rail.

The firefighters freed the passenger with electric pliers who was then stabilized by the medical staff who arrived in an ambulance and was subsequently transported to the hospital in Udine. On site the Traffic Police and Autovie staff.

